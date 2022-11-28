Camp Millhouse, historic camp for children with disabilities demolished

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day on the campus of Camp Millhouse in southwestern St. Joseph County.

That’s where a local landmark was demolished.

Camp Millhouse provides disabled children over 7 and disabled adults of all ages a weeklong camping experience.

On Monday, the camp sacrificed a piece of its past to better serve clients in the future.

Tears came down as soon as the lodge at Camp Millhouse started to do the same.

“It was gut-wrenching, seeing the building come down,” said Melissa Swank, the camp director and lead nurse. “But also, a lot of tears of joy and thankfulness knowing that it’s going to be an incredible space for years to come.”

The sentimental value of the building is off the charts. It is the place where the organization began.

“It is the first, and for a while, was the only building. It was built in 1940 when Charles Millhouse donated the first 11 acres of land, so the campers slept in that building, they had their meals in the building, and then they did their activities in there,” said Camp Millhouse Executive Director Diana Breden.

There are now other spaces for campers to go to, including a heated, fully accessible pool, a gym, and sleeping cabins.

The demolition of the old lodge will clear the way for the construction of a new one.

“Our bathrooms are all individual bathrooms. It’s going to provide our campers with privacy. They deserve that. The dining hall’s larger so everyone is going to have a seat at a table to eat. That didn’t always happen if we had a full week,” Breden explained.

Camp Millhouse has managed to raise about $1.2 million in donations for the new lodge. That was the estimated price tag for the project when bids were first received in the spring of 2021.

In light of construction delays, the project was rebid in September of 2022, with the low bid coming in at $1.64 million.

Camp Millhouse still needs to raise about $400,000 more at a time when such facilities are considered rare.

“And getting rarer, sadly,” Breden added. “We know of three camps for people with disabilities, just like us, that have closed in the last six years.”

“I’m confident that the community will help us come through, they always have,” added Melissa Swank. “It’s ‘camp magic’ and camp magic always comes through.”

In September, an anonymous “angel” donor contributed $444,000 to the project.

Camp Millhouse expects to have keys to the new building in hand in Mid-May—in time to use it during the 2023 season.

Camp had to be cancelled in 2020, and 2021, while the 2022 season was limited to 1/3rd capacity.

It’s hoped the 2023 season will run at a minimum of 50 percent capacity—depending on the camp’s success in hiring workers and attracting volunteers.

