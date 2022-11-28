AG Todd Rokita issues online-scam warning during shopping season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season!

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s quite a bit of online shopping available to consumers.

Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has some tips he wants you to remember!

His best advice?

Use extra caution when dealing with companies you don’t know.

Check their “Better Business Bureau” ratings.

When buying online, be careful with what websites you’re using.

And if you suspect a scam, report it!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.