AG Todd Rokita issues online-scam warning during shopping season

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season!

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s quite a bit of online shopping available to consumers.

Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has some tips he wants you to remember!

His best advice?

  • Use extra caution when dealing with companies you don’t know.
  • Check their “Better Business Bureau” ratings.
  • When buying online, be careful with what websites you’re using.
  • And if you suspect a scam, report it!

