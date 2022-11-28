AG Todd Rokita issues online-scam warning during shopping season
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season!
Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s quite a bit of online shopping available to consumers.
Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has some tips he wants you to remember!
His best advice?
- Use extra caution when dealing with companies you don’t know.
- Check their “Better Business Bureau” ratings.
- When buying online, be careful with what websites you’re using.
- And if you suspect a scam, report it!
