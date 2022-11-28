Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge

By Carli Luca
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County judge is rejecting a plea agreement for one of the accused barn arsonists.

Sherry Thomas, 33, is facing eight counts of arson in Elkhart County in connection to barns that were burned down between April and October of 2021.

Sherry Thomas
Sherry Thomas(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

At a hearing on Monday, Thomas pleaded guilty, but the court did not accept the plea agreement as it was presented.

Another change of plea hearing for Thomas has been scheduled for Monday, December 5.

This all comes just one week after Joseph Hershberger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in the Elkhart County arsons.

Both Hershberger and Thomas still face additional arson charges in Marshall and Kosciusko Counties.

Joseph Hershberger
Joseph Hershberger(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

RELATED COVERAGE:

16 News Now Investigates: Behind the Barn Arsons

Accused barn arsonists charged for allegedly burning Amish school

