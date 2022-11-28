2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.

Baell says they are both fixed and ready to find a forever home! To learn more about Paprika and Sesame, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Paprika and Sesame, or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

