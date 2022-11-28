2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.

Baell says they are both fixed and ready to find a forever home! To learn more about Paprika and Sesame, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Paprika and Sesame, or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report...
1 person shot at South Bend home
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Michael S. Grant was pronounced dead the scene after his truck hit a tree.
Elkhart man dies in crash
Coty Hoffman
Off-duty St. Joseph Co. police officer arrested for possible OWI
Phillips 66 pumps shut down
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage

Latest News

2nd Chance Pet: Wednesday
2nd Chance Pet: Wednesday
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!
2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens...
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with tips to keep your...
Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety