Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights

Over 1.2 million lights on display
The Holiday Winter Wonderland of Lights is going on now.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is holding its sixth annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” . With this year being its biggest and brightest, with over 1.2 million lights put out on display through out the 36-acre garden.

“It is such an amazing event, there is no bad photos around here,” said Eric Garton, Wellfield’s executive director. “We’re actually standing in our 30-foot-tall Christmas tree. it’s just such a magical environment here.”

Wellfield’s holiday lights brought in over 28 thousand people last year. They are looking to do similar numbers this year.

