Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is holding its sixth annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” . With this year being its biggest and brightest, with over 1.2 million lights put out on display through out the 36-acre garden.

“It is such an amazing event, there is no bad photos around here,” said Eric Garton, Wellfield’s executive director. “We’re actually standing in our 30-foot-tall Christmas tree. it’s just such a magical environment here.”

Wellfield’s holiday lights brought in over 28 thousand people last year. They are looking to do similar numbers this year.

