Sunday Morning Spotlight: Quilts of Valor in the Bend

By Jack Springgate
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details after Quilts of Valor in the Bend joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning for the Sunday Morning Spotlight.

Quilts of Valor is a group that hand-sews quilts that they gift to veterans as a token of appreciation.

They say veterans often don’t get the thank you’s they deserve when returning from overseas especially those who served in Vietnam.

These quilts are gifted to veterans in an effort to make up for that and show how much they truly mean to those who sew these quilts.

“Vietnam veterans did not get welcomed home, the opposite actually. So now we can thank them properly,” said Erica Broeker from Quilts of Valor in the Bend.

If you’re interested in sewing or supporting Quilts of Valor in other ways, you can head to their Facebook page to find out how to help and when they’re sewing next.

