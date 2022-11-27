Notre Dame drops final game of regular season to USC, 38-27

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, left, talks to quarterback Drew Pyne after they scored a...
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, left, talks to quarterback Drew Pyne after they scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s five-game winning streak was finally brought to an end in Saturday’s season finale versus rival USC, as the Trojans beat the Irish 38-27.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams totaled 4 touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing) against an injury-depleted Irish secondary.

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne had an efficient day, throwing for three touchdowns and completing 23 of his 26 passes. He also threw a late interception as the Irish were pursuing a comeback.

The team totaled just 90 yards rushing on the day as they trailed for most of the contest. Audric Estime led the way in the ground game with 43 yards on six carries.

Bowl game assignments are set to be revealed on Sunday, December 4th.

