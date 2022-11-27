Notre Dame drops final game of regular season to USC, 38-27

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s five-game winning streak was finally brought to an end in Saturday’s season finale versus rival USC, as the Trojans beat the Irish 38-27.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams totaled 4 touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing) against an injury-depleted Irish secondary.

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne had an efficient day, throwing for three touchdowns and completing 23 of his 26 passes. He also threw a late interception as the Irish were pursuing a comeback.

The team totaled just 90 yards rushing on the day as they trailed for most of the contest. Audric Estime led the way in the ground game with 43 yards on six carries.

Bowl game assignments are set to be revealed on Sunday, December 4th.

