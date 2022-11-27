ND women’s soccer season ends in Elite 8

Notre Dame women's soccer team loses to North Carolina in NCAA quarterfinals, 2-0.
By Drew Sanders
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Irish team that had yet to yield a goal through three rounds of NCAA tournament action finally cracked in the Elite 8 round against UNC, giving up a pair of scores as the Irish lost to the Tar Heels 2-0.

Both teams generated over a dozen shots, but the Irish came away with nothing to show for it in a scoreless effort. North Carolina scored one goal in each half before holding firm on defense to prevent an Irish comeback.

This year’s squad was the winningest team under head coach Nate Norman.

