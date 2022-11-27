Local hockey player returns home for annual sled hockey tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The River City Sled Rovers, St. Joseph High School hockey club, and the Ice Box Skating Rink held the 13th annual Adam Milani Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament, named after the late local attorney and disability law scholar, and they had an exceptional guest return for this year’s tournament.

Nick Witkowski is an 18-year-old South Bend Native chasing his dream, a dream that no one knew was possible.

“Nick Witkowski started playing with the Sled Rovers when he was six years old back in 2011, and he came out here a little red-head kid, and we got him in a sled,” said Jay Lewis, coach of the River City Sled Rovers. “This was actually the first clinic we ever had, and he took to it as a fish takes to water. He was so good from the very beginning.”

Nick lives with anterior horn cell damage after contracting polio when he was very young and requires a back brace to walk, but he says when he gets on that sled, he feels like he is right where he belongs.

“Growing up, a little bit, of course, I had all the love from my family, but school was always difficult for me, trying to get around, trying to make friends,” said U.S. Men’s Development Sled Hockey Team Member Nick Witkowski. “But then coming here, it’s like, you felt part of a team, you felt part of a family, you felt welcomed the entire time you were here, and that’s what kept me coming here, that’s what kept me wanting to play because I felt part of something.”

Nick’s mom, Jane, says they found sled hockey by chance through a recommendation from a co-worker.

“I was working at St. Joe Hospital and got a flyer from one of the physical therapists to do this try-out clinic,” said Jane Witkowski. “And I brought Nicholas over and put him in a sled; he skated off, came back about half an hour later, and said I am just like everybody else. First time in his life, he was just like everybody else.”

Since 2021, Nick has been on the U.S. Men’s Development Sled Hockey team, the feeder team for the Paralympic team, and has been able to represent the U.S. on the world stage at the first-ever International Para Hockey Cup in the Czech Republic.

“From the movie Miracle, this part is always; it’s always stuck with me,” said Nick. “The coach, he says, you know, the name on the front matters, not the name on the back. Wearing the USA jersey for the very first time, it was unreal. You could not feel more honored to wear that jersey, and I do.”

Nick hopes to represent the United States at the 2026 Paralympics in Italy, and his family and coaches couldn’t be more proud.

“We thank them because it’s opened a ton of doors for Nick and given him that opportunity to prove that no matter what you face in life, with determination and effort, you can be successful,” said Witkowski.

“We’re just so excited to have Nick back,” said Lewis. “He’s a hometown hero, and we’re going to be looking for the next Olympics, the next Paralympics, we’re hoping Nick’s going to be on the team, and we’ll have someone from South Bend to root for.”

Contact Sled Rovers head coach Jay Lewis at jlewis@thklaw.com or 574-276-0726 for more information.

