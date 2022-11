ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early this morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m. police say 44-year-old Michael S. Grant of was driving east on County Road 4, not far from County Road 109.

Grant’s vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.

Officials say he was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

