1 person shot at South Bend home

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting.

SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as more information becomes available.

South Bend Violent Crimes are leading the investigation.
