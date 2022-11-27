1 person shot at South Bend home
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home.
Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting.
SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
