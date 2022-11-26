Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

South Bend Violent Crimes are leading the investigation.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning.

Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.

Medics on scene provided aid, and some of the victims were taken to Memorial Hospital.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

