New Prairie falls in 4A state championship game

By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The New Prairie Cougars football team saw theirl season come to an end Friday, losing in the 4A state championship game to East Central 37-7.

Quarterback Marshall Kmiecik scored the Cougars’ lone touchdown late in the game, scrambling from the pocket to erase the shutout.

With the loss, New Prairie ends their third season under head coach Casey McKim with a record of 13-2. The Cougars reached semi-state last year as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips 66 pumps shut down
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
A search is underway for a missing Elkhart woman.
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Major stores open on Black Friday

Latest News

New Prairie advances to state championship after defeating Kokomo 10-9 in semi-state
Friday Night Football: New Prairie advances to Indiana 4A State Championship
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Regionals in Indiana, Michigan
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Sectional, district titles up for grabs in Michiana
Neveah Foster led Marian with 30 points.
Marian girls basketball defeats Mishawaka 56-27