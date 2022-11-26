New Prairie falls in 4A state championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The New Prairie Cougars football team saw theirl season come to an end Friday, losing in the 4A state championship game to East Central 37-7.

Quarterback Marshall Kmiecik scored the Cougars’ lone touchdown late in the game, scrambling from the pocket to erase the shutout.

With the loss, New Prairie ends their third season under head coach Casey McKim with a record of 13-2. The Cougars reached semi-state last year as well.

