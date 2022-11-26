Discounts, deals, and giveaways on Downtown South Bend’s Small Business Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to local businesses, DTSB’s Small Business Saturday is their biggest retail day of the year.

Tons of deals and fun events can be found at small businesses throughout the city today.

Locations like Ali on The Boulevard are offering deals like 20% off everything in the store, and those that spend at least $75 will get a goodie bag full of gift cards and coupons to other businesses in South Bend.

At Howard Park, a holiday market is inviting vendors without store fronts to showcase their local goods.

Organizers with south Bend Venues, Parks and Arts say that Small Business Saturday truly shows off what South Bend is made off.

“These are kind of, some of the different establishments in our community that maybe don’t have the larger stores, but they’ve got really great high-quality materials. It’s a great opportunity to probably even get some really unique items that I would probably guarantee would not be in the Christmas boxes of family members otherwise,” says Jonathan Jones, South Bend VPA’s Director of Recreational Experiences.

The Howard Park Welcome Center also has coupons, giveaways, and more to celebrate Downtown South Bend’s Small Business Saturday.

For more informatio, and details on discounts at local, small businesses today, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.