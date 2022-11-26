Annual Gift of Lights event kicks off Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating the holidays with its annual Gift of Lights event.

“We have more lights this year than we’ve ever had before. The zoo looks absolutely beautiful,” said Special Events Manager with Potawatomi Zoo Lindy Dreher.

On Friday, hundreds of people attended the kickoff celebration.

“People love our zoo. It’s just growing leaps and bounds,” said Dreher.

It’s a family-friendly event, with a lot to do.

Gift of Lights goes through December 18th, and is every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.

“We have some great food vendors. We have our café open...We have Santa and Mrs. Claus here in our little area back in the Yurk where we have Santa’s little village. Some of the animals are out. They don’t always love this weather, but the red pandas will be out because they love the cold,” said Dreher.

Regular admission is $11 for adults ages 15 and up and $6 for children 3-14.

“You can see the animals! You know, it’s a great date night! You can bring your girlfriend or boyfriend and walk around, have a little glass of wine or sangria and see the lights. You can go see Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It’s great for the kids. It’s just really for all ages. It’s just a really really great event,” said Dreher.

Potawatomi Zoo is expecting thousands of people to attend this year’s event.

Staff members say they “out did themselves” this year.

