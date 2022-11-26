American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July.

The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players to qualify for the World Championship.

According to organizers, more than 400 players from 19 different states came out to participate in this weekend’s events.

South Bend is one of 35 locations on the tournament tour, and according to ACO President and CEO, Frank Geers, the city is one of player’s favorite locations to play on the tour.

“It has become extra special to our players because it’s centrally located for our players, so it’s a nice easy drive for players from Kentucky, and Indiana, and Michigan, Illinois, even Iowa, you know, coming out here, so it’s a great location for us. The facilities are phenomenal. There’s a lot of good things to do here in South Bend and I think our players have come to realize that, so they really enjoy every year, looking forward to coming to South Bend,” Geers said.

Admission for spectators is free.

