A 5-year-old is dead after being hit by truck

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old is dead after being hit by a truck Friday evening.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., a Ford F-250 was headed north in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street when it hit the girl.

She died at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

Police also say the truck’s driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

That person’s name has also not been released.

The Elkhart Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

