2nd Chance Pet: Dakota
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Dakota!
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. Anyone who does take Dakota should have a secure fence, something that many other Husky also need.
To adopt Dakota or any other pet, you can call the Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614
For more information, visit Pet Refuge.
