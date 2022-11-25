Winter Open kicks off Ice Skating season at Howard Park

Howard Park Ice-Skate season opens
Howard Park Ice-Skate season opens(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating.

The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more.

“It’s just a lot more exciting around here to kick off the season. It’s just really cool to make everybody’s days just by simple things that we can do around here and just like the little things for the community to enjoy I guess, and it just makes my day seeing all the little kids happy and everybody happy around here,” said Special Events Manager, Rachael Zeiger.

Residents and visitors agree that the event is a great way to kick off the ice-skating season.

“It’s awesome it’s been a great event and a great kick off to winter,” said Morgan Fraga, visitors.

The Winter Open goes from 10 a.m., until 7 p.m., Friday.

For the full list of events going on during the Winter Open today, click here.

