US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology firm ZTE at the PT Expo in Beijing. The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The 5-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks to U.S. critical infrastructure. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, in a prepared statement.

Along with Huawei and ZTE, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras.

The FCC’s order applies to future authorizations of equipment, though the agency leaves open the possibility it could revoke previous authorizations.

“Our unanimous decision represents the first time in FCC history that we have voted to prohibit the authorization of new equipment based on national security concerns,” tweeted Brendan Carr, a Republican FCC commissioner.

Carr added that as “a result of our order, no new Huawei or ZTE equipment can be approved. And no new Dahua, Hikvision, or Hytera gear can be approved unless they assure the FCC that their gear won’t be used for public safety, security of government facilities, & other national security purposes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips 66 pumps shut down
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Major stores open on Black Friday

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
A soulful Mississippi-born vocalist, Willie Clayton is known to his fans for his rich,...
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President's Ball
Two children practice their cornhole toss during American Corhole Organization's South Bend...
American Cornhole Organization returns to South Bend
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday