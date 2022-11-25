‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!
Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!
“You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants and entertainment venues,” said Amy Zapal, executive director of St. Joe Today in a press release. “From the latest fashions to locally made wines and candies, to gourmet foods, to award-winning toys and games to museum memberships to fresh-baked pet biscuits, you will love all the choices for fantastic gifts, for your loved ones and yourself.”
On top of all the holiday deals, shoppers can alternatively buy a gift certificate redeemable at any participating St. Joe Today store here.
Here is a list of businesses offering different deals:
For a full list of shops and specials, simply click here.
