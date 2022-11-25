‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend

You can enjoy some holiday cheer and help support local businesses in St. Joseph, Michigan.
You can enjoy some holiday cheer and help support local businesses in St. Joseph, Michigan.(Melissa Stephens)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!

Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!

“You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants and entertainment venues,” said Amy Zapal, executive director of St. Joe Today in a press release. “From the latest fashions to locally made wines and candies, to gourmet foods, to award-winning toys and games to museum memberships to fresh-baked pet biscuits, you will love all the choices for fantastic gifts, for your loved ones and yourself.”

On top of all the holiday deals, shoppers can alternatively buy a gift certificate redeemable at any participating St. Joe Today store here.

Here is a list of businesses offering different deals:

  • Baroda Founders
  • Box Factory for the Arts
  • Caffe Tosi
  • Chartreuse
  • DK Boutique
  • Edgewater Gifts
  • Finalé Touch
  • Forever Books
  • Forever Clean Soap Works
  • G&M Variety
  • Gallery on the Alley
  • Glik’s
  • Grins of St. Joseph
  • HarborTown Interiors
  • Infusco Coffee
  • Krasl Art Center
  • Lazy Ballerina Winery
  • Michigan Department of Health & Human Services
  • Oh My Darlings
  • Olive Cart
  • Perennial Accents
  • Renaissance Athletic Club
  • ReVive Spa
  • Schroeder Furniture
  • Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra
  • St. Joe Community Taproom
  • St. Joe Today
  • St. Joe Wine Shoppe
  • State Street Meats
  • State Street Stuff
  • The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa
  • The Buck Burgers & Brew
  • The Candlestick Maker
  • The Cheese Lady
  • The GhostLight Theatre
  • Urban Found
  • Wanderlust Outfitters
  • White Pine Winery
  • Wolf’s Marine

For a full list of shops and specials, simply click here.

