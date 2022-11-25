Michiana goes Black Friday shopping

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving dinner might still be settling in people’s stomachs, but that isn’t stopping them from getting out and shopping.

All across Michiana, Black Friday shoppers were out and about, trying to find the best deals.

“We are looking for floor necessities and any good buys we might find,” said Carol Dingler.

Many Americans use Black Friday to complete their holiday shopping lists, while others say it’s another holiday to spend with family.

“We’re just Black Friday shopping, looking for the great deals, and enjoying time with the family,” said Nicklaus Fritz.

When asked what he got on Friday, a young Michiana resident named Andres said, “A FIFA World Cup (soccer ball) that’s happening this year in 2022. I think Mexico is going to win.”

Parking lots were full at nearly every shopping center in the Mishawaka area.

