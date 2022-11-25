Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary at its President’s Ball!

The event is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom in the Lerner Theatre to honor a founding father, Leroy Robinson.

It will be hosted by DJ Steady Rock and feature Soul and Blues artist Willie Clayton as well as RNB group “Men at Large.”

“We are very excited for this weekend, we have been working very hard over the last year putting the events together and now we get to celebrate,” President Robert Taylor said in a press release.

Tickets are still available at the Eventbrite site, or by calling 574-226-4328.

Proceeds will go toward raising $25,000 dollars for a scholarship fund!

