First Alert Forecast: Sunshine To Go Along With All Those Deals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Clouds will clear quickly during the morning. Tons of sunshine will fill the skies during the day with a stiff breeze. The breeze will keep the temperatures in the 40s and bring a little bit of a wind chill from time to time. Highs staying mild in the upper 40s with a light breeze. High of 46 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures turning cold again. Lows will drop down into the lower 30s but the breeze will settle as the evening goes on. Low of 31 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A chilly but clear morning will lead to very mild temperatures through the middle of the day. Highs will return to the middle 50s during the afternoon with a nice breeze continuing from the SW. High of 54 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Another chance for rain to return. During the morning periods of rain are likely. Rain could be heavy at times through the lunchtime hour. During the afternoon the showers become lighter and more scattered. Rain chances will diminish late in the evening and things will dry out again. Highs remain mild in the middle 40s. High of 45 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Highs will likely remain in the 40s through the beginning of the week. Wednesday into Thursday is the time frame we are watching for another system. This one may bring rain to start and change over to some wintry precipitation as colder air flows into Michiana late next week. We will continue to keep an eye on it next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, November 24th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 54

Thursday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: 0.06″

Snowfall: 0.0″

