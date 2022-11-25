Elkhart man sentenced to 100 years for neglect, murder of 4-year-old boy

Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after he was found guilty of beating a boy to death last year.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Christian Maradiaga with murder and neglect resulting in death and interference with the reporting of a crime.

A jury found Maradiaga guilty on all charges related to the beating death of a 4-year-old in June 2021.

Police said at the time the boy’s mother found the child unresponsive with severe injuries after being with Maradiaga for less than 10 minutes.

The boy was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries.

