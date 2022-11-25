Downtown South Bend businesses offering deals for Small Business Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you skipped out on Black Friday, but still need to get some holiday shopping done, you may want to consider heading out for Small Business Saturday in downtown South Bend.

You can start your shopping experiences at the DTSB Small Business Saturday Welcome Booth, which is at the Howard Park Event Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Then, you can take advantage of free parking on the street, surface lots, and parking garages.

Over a dozen shops and restaurants are offering deals and discounts on Saturday, including The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery Studio. They’re offering custom South Bend T-shirts and sweatshirts at discounted priced, 50% off canvas paintings, and 15% off handmade pottery by the owners. They’ll also filling up loyalty cards for anyone who visits on Saturday, meaning you get 15% off your next in-store painting experience.

These types of offers on Small Business Saturday allow local businesses to shine. It also helps boost the local economy. According to Downtown South Bend, Inc., if you spend $100 at a local business, about $68 of that stays in our local economy. That compares to just $43 that stays local when you shop at a big box store.

“You’re also helping that business pay employees and we employ a lot of teenagers and 20-year-old staff members,” explains Amy Klingler, a co-owner for The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery Studio.

She tells 16 News Now that supporting local businesses can strengthen the community—and vice versa.

“We’ve really watched the downtown grow over the last almost ten years we’ve been here. Not only have we watched the downtown grow, but we’ve watched our customers grow,” says Klingler. “It’s been really interesting to see a 7-year-old boy come in and tell us now almost 18, 20 years old how much he loves this space and what he’s doing with his life. It really makes us feel connected to the community, and I think it makes South Bend a happier place to live when you feel connected to your community.”

Plus, when it comes to holiday shopping, her studio offers gifts that come from the heart—and are a unique experience to create.

“When you come in and paint, first of all, a lot of people bring in a family or a friend. And while you can go out to dinner and do other experience-based things, there’s something magical that happens at the table when you’re painting together,” Klinger explains.

“You just open up more, you talk more, you’re making memories during that experience and I think that when you have that behind the finished piece, it just makes it all the more wonderful.”

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery Studio isn’t the only business in South Bend offering deals. Here is the full list for Small Business Saturday:

Barnaby’s (713 E. Jefferson Blvd.):

· $23.95 large two-topping pizza, breadsticks, and a pitcher of pop.

Ironhand Wine Bar (1025 Northside Blvd.):

· Enjoy 50 percent off bottles of 2018 MI Cabernet Franc and 50 percent off Drink Local long-sleeve shirts.

· They will also have gift certificates, Ironhand scented candles, and more to cover all of your holiday shopping needs.

Fatbird (103 W Colfax Ave.):

· Buy a $40 gift card & get a $10 gift card for free. Free gift cards are not redeemable on the day of purchase.

Fiddler’s Hearth (127 N. Main St.):

· Small Business Saturday through Christmas Eve, Fiddler’s is offering a deal - buy $100 in gift cards and get a $25 gift card for free!

Café Navarre (101 N. Michigan St.):

· With the purchase of a $100 gift card, guests will receive $35 in gift vouchers. Gift cards never expire, and vouchers are valid until 04/30. They will be open for gift card sales starting at 11:00 a.m. on Small Business Saturday. They will have complimentary hot cider and freshly baked cookies for any guests who would like to purchase a gift card.

Chicory Café (105 E. Jefferson Blvd.):

· Gift card promotion November 25-26: $70 for $100 in gift cards.

L Street Kitchen (131 S. Lafayette Blvd.):

· Gift card promotion Nov. 26-27. Buy four $10 gift cards, and get one for free.

PEGGS (127 S. Michigan St.):

· Gift Card Special: for every $20 you buy, you will get $5 free.

· Holiday Gift Baskets will also be on sale and those are a $60 value sold for $45.

· For anyone that comes in on Small Business Saturday and purchases either a gift basket or gift certificate on special, their names will be entered into a drawing for a prize!

St. Joe Coffee Co. (305 S. Michigan St.):

· 50 percent off specialty latte Gingersnap White Mocha as well as the Chocolate Caramel Kiss!

The Garage Arcade Bar (503 E. Colfax Ave.):

· $25 gift cards to match each purchase of $100 in-house; they will also have a DJ.

Ali on the Boulevard (722 E Jefferson Blvd):

· 20 percent off everything, plus a community goodie bag filled with gift cards to local restaurants and attractions when you spend $75 or more (while supplies last.)

Inspire Me (520 E. Colfax Ave.):

· 20 percent off throughout the store (a few exceptions will apply.)

River Valley Farmers’ Market (401 E. Colfax Ave.):

· 10 percent off total purchases at the market.

South Bend Brew Werks (321 S. Main St Suite 105B):

· Lifetime Mug Club Memberships for $200, plus hat and pint glass combo for $30.

South Bend Civic Theatre (403 N. Main St):

· $10 Rudolph ticket for kids 10 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket November 24-29.

South Bend Cubs (501 W. South St):

· 100 ticket packages will be available for purchase at SouthBendCubs.com beginning at midnight on November 25. The package includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2023 regular season game. Vouchers can be redeemed after single-game tickets go on sale in March.

The History Museum (808 W. Washington St.):

· The History Museum Boutique will offer 20% all purchases.

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery (217 S. Michigan St.):

· Come in and paint on Small Business Saturday and get your loyalty card fully punched for an additional 15 percent off your next in-store painting experience.

· Handmade Pottery made by The Pigeon & The Hen is 15 percent off.

· Their custom South Bend T-Shirts are $15 each, with six different styles to choose from.

· All canvas paintings to go are 50 percent off.

· South Bend Sweatshirts are $29.

· Coffee and Hot Chocolate Bar will be available to keep your energy going! Reservations are highly recommended.

Tree & Wreath Sales on the Gridiron:

· A variety of local fresh-cut trees and wreaths from JK Tree Farm will be for sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with proceeds benefiting Relay for Life of St. Joseph County.

Unique Boutique (122 S. Michigan St. Suite 110):

· 50 percent off entire store Friday, Saturday and Sunday

