‘The Chief’ spreads holiday cheer through Christmas trees, ice cream in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year for many - picking out your Christmas tree to decorate your home!

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are about 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms, 25 to 30 million of those sold every year.

And right here at home, one ice cream shop in Goshen is putting a twist to the tradition.

“The Chief Ice Cream” in Goshen is selling Christmas trees along with pints of ice cream!

All proceeds go towards local non-profits!

“It’s important for the community because it’s always important to give back. But this community has supported our business beautifully and I believe it’s our duty to give back,” said Tracy Klopfens, co-owner of The Chief Ice Cream.

The Chief Ice Cream is open Friday through Sunday, after that, they’ll close shop for the season until April of next year.

Non-profits being donated to:

The Window in Goshen

Church Community Services in Elkhart

Lexington House in Elkhart

La Casa

Make-a-Wish

