American Legion hosting holiday toy drive this Saturday

(FILE)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Legion Post 357 is holding a toy collection drive this Saturday, Nov. 26!

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect toys for kids in need. Those who donate are encouraged to drop off unopened, unwrapped gifts. You can RVSP on their Facebook Event Page below.

The American Legion Post 357 is located at 5414 W. Sample St.

