SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization returns to South Bend for the fifth time.

Taking place at the Century Center, over 400 players from 16 different states will compete in the South Bend Major.

There are also 60 professional players and competitors vie for one of 16 spots in ACO’s Pro Series.

Officials at ACO say that the best part about cornhole is how everyone is welcome to play.

“You know this if you are a cornhole player, anybody can play, from ages 8 to 88,” said Michael “Fin” Walter, the announcer for American Cornhole Organization. “We have players in every age bracket. As a matter of fact, we have men and women playing side-by-side. We have a co-ed division. We have women in here throwing lights out, and they started playing because they were coming to tournaments, and their boyfriend or husband was playing, and they were sitting there, and they’re like, I can do this, and now they‘re some of the best players in the organization.”

The tournament will go on until around 10 p.m. Friday and pick up Saturday at 8 a.m.

The public is welcome to spectate the tournament.

