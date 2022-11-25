American Cornhole Organization returns to South Bend

Two children practice their cornhole toss during American Corhole Organization's South Bend...
Two children practice their cornhole toss during American Corhole Organization's South Bend Major tournament.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization returns to South Bend for the fifth time.

Taking place at the Century Center, over 400 players from 16 different states will compete in the South Bend Major.

There are also 60 professional players and competitors vie for one of 16 spots in ACO’s Pro Series.

Officials at ACO say that the best part about cornhole is how everyone is welcome to play.

“You know this if you are a cornhole player, anybody can play, from ages 8 to 88,” said Michael “Fin” Walter, the announcer for American Cornhole Organization. “We have players in every age bracket. As a matter of fact, we have men and women playing side-by-side. We have a co-ed division. We have women in here throwing lights out, and they started playing because they were coming to tournaments, and their boyfriend or husband was playing, and they were sitting there, and they’re like, I can do this, and now they‘re some of the best players in the organization.”

The tournament will go on until around 10 p.m. Friday and pick up Saturday at 8 a.m.

The public is welcome to spectate the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips 66 pumps shut down
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Major stores open on Black Friday

Latest News

A soulful Mississippi-born vocalist, Willie Clayton is known to his fans for his rich,...
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President's Ball
Christian Maradiaga
Elkhart man sentenced to 100 years for neglect, murder of 4-year-old boy
Gifts of Lights opens today at the Potawatomi Zoo.
Gifts of Lights opens today at the Potawatomi Zoo