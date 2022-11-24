Wortham Family Thanksgiving Dinner hands out more than 200 meals this Thanksgiving

Food distribution Niles
Food distribution Niles(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, MI. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Wortham Thanksgiving Family Dinner meal distribution took place at Niles High School Thursday afternoon.

Cars lined up to receive meals that included ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, and more.

Recipients said that it means the world to them, as some are without family this year, or simply couldn’t afford a full Thanksgiving meal.

Organizers told 16 News Now that each year, the event brings them joy being able to help people that may not have had a meal this Thanksgiving.

“It really gives me joy; it gives me joy to know that my family and friends are helping and giving back. That’s what this is really all about. It’s about being thankful for what we have because it could be us that’s in these lines and wanting food or just alone for the holidays,” said Lawana Wortham, the non-profit’s founder.

According to organizers, more than 200 meals were handed out in less than two hours.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas McLeland, Carroll County prosecutor, announces an arrest in the 2017 killings of two...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case issues statement on court documents
Elkhart doctor sentenced for sexual battery during exams
Phillips 66 pumps shut down
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A search is underway for a missing Elkhart woman.
32-year-old Elkhart woman found

Latest News

Energy efficiency tips
Energy efficiency tips to lower your utility bill
Thanksgiving Day Run
41st annual Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run brings out thousands
Kroger to close early on Thanksgiving, reopen on Black Friday
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers Late on Turkey Day