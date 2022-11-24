Wortham Family Thanksgiving Dinner hands out more than 200 meals this Thanksgiving

NILES, MI. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Wortham Thanksgiving Family Dinner meal distribution took place at Niles High School Thursday afternoon.

Cars lined up to receive meals that included ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, and more.

Recipients said that it means the world to them, as some are without family this year, or simply couldn’t afford a full Thanksgiving meal.

Organizers told 16 News Now that each year, the event brings them joy being able to help people that may not have had a meal this Thanksgiving.

“It really gives me joy; it gives me joy to know that my family and friends are helping and giving back. That’s what this is really all about. It’s about being thankful for what we have because it could be us that’s in these lines and wanting food or just alone for the holidays,” said Lawana Wortham, the non-profit’s founder.

According to organizers, more than 200 meals were handed out in less than two hours.

