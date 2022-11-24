Tricia Sloma interviews Sherri Shepherd about her new talk show on WNDU-TV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, 16 Morning News Now Anchor Tricia Sloma sat down to do an interview with Sherri Shepherd, who has a new program on WNDU-TV!

Tricia got to talk to Sherri about the new show and what we can expect on weekdays at 11 a.m.! Take a look below!

Tricia: We are so thrilled that you could join us today. Good to see you.

Sherri: Oh my goodness, Tricia! Thank you so much for having me.

Tricia: People know you from all of your wonderful hosting from the past, you’ve been on The View, you have hosted game shows. You’re a comedian, you’ve been on sitcoms here and there. What has drawn you to host your own talk show?

Sherri: Wow, Tricia. This has been a dream of mine for 20-plus years. Since I was a little girl and I would have my paper towel roll and my barbie dolls and I would ask them - what did they think? To have this be a reality, it’s surreal to me.

Tricia: I can imagine. You are a Chicago girl, now moving to NY. What’s that been like?

Sherri: I’m cold. I haven’t been in Chicago in a long time, because I’ve lived in LA for 26 years. So coming back, it’s very cold today. I don’t have the right accouterment to be wearing in the winter time. But it’s so great. The vibe, the energy of the city, it’s really really wonderful.

Tricia: That’s exciting. Tell me about the show because we are thrilled to be running it right here on WNDU, you’ve had some fun guests so far. Who has been your best guest?

Sherri: Oh my goodness! We had Dionn Warwick and that was just absolutely amazing. John Lithgow who is a dear friend of mine. And he recapped the real housewives of Potomac. That was hysterical. Geena Davis has come through. Tyler Perry. Method Man. John David Washington, son of Denzel Washington. Gabriel Iglesias. Joe Coy. I got my Laugh Lounge. We have had so many wonderful people. Missy Copeland, the ballerina, just came through yesterday. We just have a lot of really really great guests.

Tricia: You mentioned “Laugh Lounge.” That’s just one of the fun segments you have. What’s that concept like?

Sherri: Well I’m a stand-up comic and I’ve been doing stand-up comedy for over 25 years.

And it’s just a way for me to give back to the comics who are just amazing that I know, who don’t necessarily have the platform to go on other talk shows. I just feel like in this day and age, I just want you to laugh. So they come on and just give a little bit of their life, and people keep saying, ‘Oh my gosh I laughed til my sides hurt,’ so that’s my Laugh Lounge.

And I have other segments, I’m very much into women being seen, especially those of us who are a mature age. I feel like a lot of times people don’t pay attention to us at this age.

So we have our best life segment, we have our fashion shows for women over 40, we have a dating segment for women over 45, ‘How do we get back out there? How to get on these apps?’ So I love those kinds of segments.

Tricia: And you can keep a conversation going, I just love that about you Sherri. What’s the take-home for your at-home audience, we’re going to be watching here in the South Bend area, what do you want us to learn from Sherri?

Sherri: You know what I want to say first thank you so much for adding me to your lineup. I am so thankful to everybody in south bend Indiana, my new family, but I want you to feel better than when you came. I’m so sorry my Invisalign, I’m not talking right. I want you to feel better than when you came. We’ve been through so much now. We’re so divided. I want you to come and escape for one hour. Just laugh and feel good, feel joy. If I can give that that for you then I’m happy.

Remember, you can catch Sherri right here at 11 a.m. on WNDU.

