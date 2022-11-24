‘Small Business Saturday’ headed to South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has some sweet deals headed to local businesses this weekend!

“Small Business Saturday” encourages the community to celebrate and support the variety of small, locally-owned businesses in downtown South Bend! It takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Attendees can stop by the Howard Park Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get a list of all the deals taking place downtown for the day. There will also be a holiday market in the event center as well!

A list of promotions is enclosed below:

Barnaby’s (713 E. Jefferson Blvd.):

$23.95 large two-topping pizza, breadsticks, and a pitcher of pop.

Ironhand Wine Bar (1025 Northside Blvd.):

Enjoy 50 percent off bottles of 2018 MI Cabernet Franc and 50 percent off Drink Local long-sleeve shirts.

They will also have gift certificates, Ironhand scented candles, and more to cover all of your holiday shopping needs.

Fatbird (103 W Colfax Ave.):

Buy a $40 gift card & get a $10 gift card for free. Free gift cards are not redeemable on the day of purchase.

Fiddler’s Hearth (127 N. Main St.):

Small Business Saturday through Christmas Eve, Fiddler’s is offering a deal - buy $100 in gift cards and get a $25 gift card for free!

Café Navarre (101 N. Michigan St.):

With the purchase of a $100 gift card, guests will receive $35 in gift vouchers. Gift cards never expire, and vouchers are valid until 04/30. They will be open for gift card sales starting at 11:00 a.m. on Small Business Saturday. They will have complimentary hot cider and freshly baked cookies for any guests who would like to purchase a gift card.

Chicory Café (105 E. Jefferson Blvd.):

Gift card promotion November 25-26: $70 for $100 in gift cards.

L Street Kitchen (131 S. Lafayette Blvd.):

Gift card promotion Nov. 26-27. Buy four $10 gift cards, and get one for free.

PEGGS (127 S. Michigan St.):

Gift Card Special: for every $20 you buy, you will get $5 free.

Holiday Gift Baskets will also be on sale and those are a $60 value sold for $45.

For anyone that comes in on Small Business Saturday and purchases either a gift basket or gift certificate on special, their names will be entered into a drawing for a prize!

St. Joe Coffee Co. (305 S. Michigan St.):

50 percent off specialty latte Gingersnap White Mocha as well as the Chocolate Caramel Kiss!

The Garage Arcade Bar (503 E. Colfax Ave.):

$25 gift cards to match each purchase of $100 in-house; they will also have a DJ.

Ali on the Boulevard (722 E Jefferson Blvd):

20 percent off everything, plus a community goodie bag filled with gift cards to local restaurants and attractions when you spend $75 or more (while supplies last.)

Inspire Me (520 E. Colfax Ave.):

20 percent off throughout the store (a few exceptions will apply.)

River Valley Farmers’ Market (401 E. Colfax Ave.):

10 percent off total purchases at the market.

South Bend Brew Werks (321 S. Main St Suite 105B):

Lifetime Mug Club Memberships for $200, plus hat and pint glass combo for $30.

South Bend Civic Theatre (403 N. Main St):

$10 Rudolph ticket for kids 10 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket November 24-29.

South Bend Cubs (501 W. South St):

100 ticket packages will be available for purchase at SouthBendCubs.com beginning at midnight on November 25. The package includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2023 regular season game. Vouchers can be redeemed after single-game tickets go on sale in March.

The History Museum (808 W. Washington St.):

The History Museum Boutique will offer 20% all purchases.

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery (217 S. Michigan St.):

Come in and paint on Small Business Saturday and get your loyalty card fully punched for an additional 15 percent off your next in-store painting experience.

Handmade Pottery made by The Pigeon & The Hen is 15 percent off.

Their custom South Bend T-Shirts are $15 each, with six different styles to choose from.

All canvas paintings to go are 50 percent off.

South Bend Sweatshirts are $29.

Coffee and Hot Chocolate Bar will be available to keep your energy going! Reservations are highly recommended.

Tree & Wreath Sales on the Gridiron:

A variety of local fresh-cut trees and wreaths from JK Tree Farm will be for sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with proceeds benefiting Relay for Life of St. Joseph County.

Unique Boutique (122 S. Michigan St. Suite 110):

50 percent off entire store Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Free parking will be available all day on the street, surface lots, and in the parking garages.

