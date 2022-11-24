Gov. Whitmer calls, thanks deployed troops overseas on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan National Guard overseas to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving.

The soldiers were stationed all over in countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE!

On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called troops on Thanksgiving to thank them for their service. (WNDU)

They were thanked for tackling a wide range of challenges in each of their respective missions, bringing their expertise in operations, logistics, engineering, construction, communications, and security to get the job done.

“Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Gov. Whitmer said in a press release. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”

The soldiers were all members of:

156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion of the MIARNG (Howell)

1436th Engineer Company of the MIARNG (Montague)

125th Infantry Regiment of the MIARNG (Saginaw)

On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called troops deployed overseas to thank them for their service. (WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.