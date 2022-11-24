Gov. Whitmer calls, thanks deployed troops overseas on Thanksgiving

Members of the Michigan National Guard meet with Gretchen Whitmer.
Members of the Michigan National Guard meet with Gretchen Whitmer.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan National Guard overseas to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving.

The soldiers were stationed all over in countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE!

On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called troops on Thanksgiving to thank them for...
On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called troops on Thanksgiving to thank them for their service.(WNDU)

They were thanked for tackling a wide range of challenges in each of their respective missions, bringing their expertise in operations, logistics, engineering, construction, communications, and security to get the job done.

“Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Gov. Whitmer said in a press release. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”

The soldiers were all members of:

  • 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion of the MIARNG (Howell)
  • 1436th Engineer Company of the MIARNG (Montague)
  • 125th Infantry Regiment of the MIARNG (Saginaw)
On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called troops deployed overseas to thank them...
On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called troops deployed overseas to thank them for their service.(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas McLeland, Carroll County prosecutor, announces an arrest in the 2017 killings of two...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case issues statement on court documents
Elkhart doctor sentenced for sexual battery during exams
A search is underway for a missing Elkhart woman.
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
Phillips 66 pumps shut down
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
Ambulance generic
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash

Latest News

Thanksgiving Day Run
41st annual Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run brings out thousands
Kroger to close early on Thanksgiving, reopen on Black Friday
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers Late on Turkey Day
Indiana State Police increase patrols ahead of holiday season.
Indiana State Police increase patrols ahead of holiday season