First Alert Forecast: Showers Late on Turkey Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Most of the holiday remains dry. The chances for showers don’t come into play until late in the afternoon with the best chances heading into the overnight hours. The showers will be light. No heavy rain expected. Highs will get into the lower 50s across the region, very mild for the end of the month. High of 54 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers will linger through midnight before things begin to dry out. Temperatures remain mild but turn chilly by the morning. Low of 40 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds will clear heading through the day with more sunshine likely during the afternoon. Highs staying mild in the upper 40s with a light breeze. High of 46 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing again. Highs will get back into the lower 50s as we see a surge of warmth ahead of our next system. This one will begin to spread shower chances into the region by the evening. Rain is likely to continue overnight and into Sunday. Some could be heavy at times. High of 52 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Rain showers will linger through much of the day on Sunday before things clear out before the start of the new work week. Highs will likely remain in the 40s through the beginning of the week. Wednesday into Thursday is the time frame we are watching for another system. This one may bring rain to start and change over to some wintry precipitation as colder air flows into Michiana late next week. We will continue to keep an eye on it next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 56

Wednesday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

