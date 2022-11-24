41st annual Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run brings out thousands

Thanksgiving Day Run
Thanksgiving Day Run(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, MI. (WNDU) - The Thanksgiving Day Run benefits the Y’s annual campaign that provides financial assistance for memberships and programs to local children and families in need.

Starting at 8 a.m., racers were able to participate in three different events, including a 10k, 5k, and a mile fun run. A virtual option was also made available to those that weren’t able to make it in person.

The fundraiser helps to ensure that regardless of a person’s circumstances or ability to pay, they can belong to the Y.

Volunteers said that many people have been involved in the run for decades, helping to carry the tradition.

“So, we have over about 150 volunteers here today, several of them have been here for many, many years. We’ve got a couple of runners that have participated all 41 years. Sout out to Bob Smola and Charlie Fry for their longevity and supporting this community and the YMCA,” said race director, Jill Haboush.

For more information on Niles-Buchanan YMCA, click here.

