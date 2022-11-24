16 News Now Investigates: Black Friday Do’s and Don’ts

(WNDU) - It’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. But does that mean getting up early Friday morning to hunt for deals? Despite Black Friday being a big day for retailers, hitting the stores in-person may not save you as much money as deals from previous years.

That’s why a shopping expert says, this year, you may just want to stay home.

“Black Friday has really changed the past few years. It’s gone from an event where you need to camp out, stand in long lines to get some of these doorbuster deals and there really wasn’t much online. To now, you can get a lot of these same Black Friday deals online that you can find in the stores. And a lot of times better online,” explains Kyle James, the founder of Rather-Be-Shopping.com.

Whether in-person or online, these sales can be a way to get shoppers through the door or to a retailer’s website.

“For some of these really good deals they have very limited supply. And so, what retailers are trying to do is to, is to get your attention. Knowing that, OK you might not get this deal, because its sold out, but maybe you’re going to buy some other stuff. Maybe some other stuff at full price,” says James.

It’s important to keep in mind that if a deal seems too good to be true, it just might be—especially when it comes to TVs.

“Many of them are made specifically for Black Friday. And so, not only are they brands you’ve probably never heard of for the really cheap ones, but also they might not have the specs that you need,” explains James.

“I’ve seen some of these HDTVs that have one or two HDMI ports, they’re not smart TVs. They don’t have the connections that you might need… they’re not the highest quality.”

But if an early morning of waiting for doorbuster deals isn’t your scene, don’t worry, you may be able to find the same deals on eBay. That’s because some Black Friday shoppers take their purchases and resell them online.

They’re kind of wannabe entrepreneurs and they’re looking to turn a quick profit,” says James.

Which means you could basically shop the Black Friday ads from home a few days later.

“In many cases you’re going to find the products and pay just a little bit more than if you had gotten up really early and gone into a Walmart or Best Buy and tried to snatch up these very limited doorbuster deals,” he adds.

But could the shift to online purchases lead to the end of brick-and-mortar sales on one of the busiest shopping days of the year?

“I think with the inflation and supply chain, a lot of these retailers are going to keep pushing these Black Friday deals and these doorbuster deals knowing that they’re kind of luring you in, and if you don’t get those, they’re kind of counting on you to buy other stuff that might not be marked down as much. So I don’t really see it going away, I see it kind of expanding through the month of November,” explains Kyle James.

If you do decide to head out for shopping Friday morning, doing some research in advance can save you some time and money. Be sure to have a list and know what you’re looking for before stores open their doors.

