Wednesday’s Child: Savannah’s next chapter

(WNDU) - Every Wednesday, WNDU shares the story of a foster child in need of adoption.

This week, we featured the story of 15-year-old Savannah, a Michigan foster youth who is searching for a new family. Grant Me Hope shared the story of this bookworm.

“I like to read and write books,” explained Savannah.

Savannah is in need of a new family who is willing to adopt her. She hopes they have lots of cats and maybe even a horse.

“I used to have a horse when I was eight to ten, like right before my mom passed away,” said Savannah. “And that was how I learned how to ride horses.”

Her favorite pet, however, would have to be a cat.

“I know it sounds weird I’m going to be the cat lady when I get older only because they’re so stinking cute,” said Savannah.

Savannah has big plans for when she graduates from high school. Cosmetology is one area that interests her, but her biggest goal is in law.

“I want to be a lawyer because I’ve always been interested in justice and making sure people get served with what they are supposed to, but the type of way I want to be is for like kids in the system,” said Savannah.

Savannah isn’t picky when choosing her new family.

“I don’t have a dream family like I want two parents but it can be like two moms, two dads or both - it doesn’t matter to me,” said Savannah.

Here are the links for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange

Grant Me Hope

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.