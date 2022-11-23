Visit DNR properties for free this ‘Black Friday’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This ‘Black Friday’, the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to swap those shopping bags for hiking boots.

That’s because admission is free to any DNR properties in the Hoosier State.

Parkgoers will also be able to enter drawings for annual passes, lake permits, outdoor Indiana magazine subscriptions, gift cards, and more.

To increase your chances of winning, click here.

Winners will be notified via social media and posted online by Dec. 16.

