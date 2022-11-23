Thanksgiving travel underway at South Bend International Airport

Thanksgiving travel underway in South Bend
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The busy Thanksgiving travel weekend is here.

According to AAA, roughly 55 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, and 4.5 million are expected to take to the skies.

Here locally, the South Bend International Airport expects 30 to 40 percent more passengers than they would see on a typical Wednesday.

But they expect Sunday to be the busiest travel day.

“Thanksgiving is always a significant time of travel because people are condensed into a tighter time frame if you will,” said Julie Curtis, VP of marketing & air service development. “So, we really want to encourage passengers to arrive early. That two-hour arrival time is really critical, especially if your flight is departing between the hours of 5 and 7 a.m.”

And if you are bringing holiday gifts on your trip, do not wrap them beforehand.

TSA may have to inspect further, and they will unwrap your presents for you.

For reminders on what you can and can’t pack, visit TSA.gov.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway for a missing Elkhart woman.
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
Ibrahim Parlak, a Berrien County restaurant owner, is fighting to stay in America.
Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America
Generic police lights
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Richard Allen
Court hearing held to discuss releasing records in Delphi murders case
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park

Latest News

Purdue University out of housing for 2023 school year
Dale Harner
Man involved in officer-involved shooting sentenced
Elkhart doctor sentenced for sexual battery during exams
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Travel Looking Great