Thanksgiving travel underway at South Bend International Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The busy Thanksgiving travel weekend is here.

According to AAA, roughly 55 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, and 4.5 million are expected to take to the skies.

Here locally, the South Bend International Airport expects 30 to 40 percent more passengers than they would see on a typical Wednesday.

But they expect Sunday to be the busiest travel day.

“Thanksgiving is always a significant time of travel because people are condensed into a tighter time frame if you will,” said Julie Curtis, VP of marketing & air service development. “So, we really want to encourage passengers to arrive early. That two-hour arrival time is really critical, especially if your flight is departing between the hours of 5 and 7 a.m.”

And if you are bringing holiday gifts on your trip, do not wrap them beforehand.

TSA may have to inspect further, and they will unwrap your presents for you.

For reminders on what you can and can’t pack, visit TSA.gov.

