South Bend’s ‘ReLeaf’ program resumes after snowfall

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Good news for those of you in South Bend who are trying to clean your yards up before guests arrive!

The South Bend ReLeaf program resumed on Tuesday!

Pickup will resume with the zones that were not completely cleared before the snowfall, which are northeast of Zone 5 and southeast of Zone 7.

Leaf pickup will resume in other zones next week.

The program has been extended to Dec. 16.

