Riley falls in season opener against LaPorte

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Riley boys basketball team falls in the season opener at home against LaPorte, 60-51. The Wildcats had a 2 point lead going into halftime, but couldn’t hold it as the Slicers win a tightly contested game.

LaPorte’s Kyle Kirkham led the game in scoring with 20 points. The Slicers had three players score in double digits. Marvin Schindler led the Wildcats with 15 points.

Up next, Riley will host Jimtown next Tuesday. LaPorte travels to Fishers on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.