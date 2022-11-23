Purdue University out of housing for 2023 school year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue University is out of campus housing for the school year that starts in the fall of 2023. The school says demand for on campus dorms is so high they’ve already run out of space.

Purdue provided the following statement to our reporting partners at WTHR:

“The demand for a Purdue education is at an all-time high as is demand for on-campus housing, given that we have the lowest room and board rates in the Big Ten, as well as highly ranked housing options. We have added more than 3,900 beds since 2020 through densification, master leases and the purchase of Aspire, but the number of students who have indicated a desire to return to University Residences for fall 2023 is more than we have seen in the past. Despite more rooms than ever before being held for returners, there remain some who may not be able to find space in UR housing. As is our standard practice, rooms are set aside to accommodate incoming (first year) students, which we know allows them to better adjust to college. That prioritization does come at a cost to some of our returning students who would like to continue to live in University Residences. At this point, we have more residents who would like to return than we have space and will continue to direct them to available housing in the area.”

