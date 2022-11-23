Prosecutor in Delphi murders case issues statement on court documents

Nicholas McLeland, Carroll County prosecutor, announces an arrest in the 2017 killings of two...
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police released a statement on behalf of the Carroll County Prosecutor, Nicholas McLeland.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held where defense attorneys for Richard Allen argued to release the documents to the public, saying that the public should be able to decide the truth for themselves.

Allen’s bond and omnibus hearings are scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Carroll County Circuit Court.

