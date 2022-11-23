Prosecutor in Delphi murders case issues statement on court documents

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police released a statement on behalf of the Carroll County Prosecutor, Nicholas McLeland.

The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our arguments yesterday morning and looks forward to hearing her ruling. As I stated in court yesterday, we strongly believe the evidence shows Richard Allen was involved in the murder of Libby and Abby. Because the investigation is ongoing and given the intense public interest in this case, we think it would be best if the documents remain sealed. Regardless of the ruling, we believe we have a very solid case against Mr. Allen and look forward to making our argument in trial.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held where defense attorneys for Richard Allen argued to release the documents to the public, saying that the public should be able to decide the truth for themselves.

Allen’s bond and omnibus hearings are scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Carroll County Circuit Court.

