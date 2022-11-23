Premier Arts gears up for holiday events

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a busy holiday season for Premier Arts.

Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about some fun events your entire family can enjoy.

Elf and Elf Jr. Show

ELF THE MUSICAL Friday, Dec. 16th at 7:30 & Saturday, Dec. 17th at 3:00 pm

ALL YOUTH PRODUCTION of ELF JR., Saturday, Dec. 17th at 7:30pm & Sunday, Dec. 18th at 3:00pm

TICKETS: Call or visit The Lerner Theatre Box Office (574) 293-4469 410 S. Main St. Elkhart, IN. or buy online at www.premierarts.org

BREAKFAST WITH BUDDY

Ever wish you could have breakfast with Buddy? Well, have we got SWEET news for you! Breakfast with Buddy the Elf Saturday, December 17th $25.00

Join Buddy the Elf for a special breakfast event at The Lerner Theatre!

THREE TIME SLOTS AVAILABLE • 9:00am-10:00am • 9:30am-10:30am • 10:00am-11:00am

SIGN UP HERE: https://www.premierarts.org/product/breakfast-with-buddy/

THE LERNER THEATRE WINDOWS

Now through January, guests can view the window displays at The Lerner Theatre.

The theme is Elf, and the installations will include music.

ELF THE MOVIE

Free showing of Elf the movie on December 3 at 3 p.m. at City of Elkhart WinterFest.

There will also be a special guest….Buddy the Elf!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.