Man involved in officer-involved shooting sentenced

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Ohio man will not serve jail time on charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Kosciusko County.

Deputies were serving a warrant for Dale Harner in Syracuse in 2019 when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. A deputy fired two shots at Harner, who was not hit, but did drop the weapon.

Harner was charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

On Monday, he was sentenced to four years for the intimidation charge and two years for meth possession, but all of that time was suspended on probation. That means the 31-year-old will not spend time behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.