Man involved in officer-involved shooting sentenced

Dale Harner
Dale Harner(Kosciusko County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Ohio man will not serve jail time on charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Kosciusko County.

Deputies were serving a warrant for Dale Harner in Syracuse in 2019 when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. A deputy fired two shots at Harner, who was not hit, but did drop the weapon.

Harner was charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

On Monday, he was sentenced to four years for the intimidation charge and two years for meth possession, but all of that time was suspended on probation. That means the 31-year-old will not spend time behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway for a missing Elkhart woman.
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
Ibrahim Parlak, a Berrien County restaurant owner, is fighting to stay in America.
Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America
Generic police lights
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Richard Allen
Court hearing held to discuss releasing records in Delphi murders case
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park

Latest News

The South Bend International Airport expects 30 to 40 percent more passengers than they would...
Thanksgiving travel underway at South Bend International Airport
Elkhart doctor sentenced for sexual battery during exams
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Travel Looking Great
American Cornhole Organization Returns - clipped version
American Cornhole Organization Returns - clipped version