Major stores open on Black Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to spend some green this Black Friday?

Plenty of stores will be open on Black Friday!

University Park Mall - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bath & Body Works - Opens at 6 a.m.

Best Buy - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco - 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CVS - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m

Dick’s Sporting Goods - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot - Opens at 6 a.m.

HomeGoods - Opens at 7 a.m.

Kay Jewelers - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JC Penny - Opens at 5 a.m.

Kohl’s - Opens at 5 a.m.

Lowe’s - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshalls - Opens at 7 a.m.

Michaels - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Office Depot - Regular store hours, varies.

PetSmart - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sam’s Club - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Target - Opens 7 a.m.

TJ Maxx - Open 7 a.m.

Walgreens - Regular store hours.

Walmart - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m

