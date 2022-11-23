Lake Michigan College to host manufacturing career night

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A career night is headed to Benton Harbor!

Lake Michigan College will host local manufacturing companies looking for employees and job seekers at its “Manufacturing Career Night.” It’s a way for both students and the public to learn about job opportunities and training information that involve skilled trades.

The event is on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Hanson Technology Center at 2755 E. Napier Ave.

Those seeking employment should bring copies of their current resume and be prepared to share their work experience.

