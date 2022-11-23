Irish pull away late, stay undefeated against Bowling Green

The Notre Dame men's basketball team stays undefeated with a win over Bowling Green in the 2022 Gotham Classic.
By Matt Loch
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted Bowling Green in the final on campus game of the 2022 Gotham Classic on Tuesday night. The Irish took had a two point lead at halftime, and ended the game on a 23-5 run to beat the Falcons, 82-66 and stay undefeated on the season.

A buzzer beater by Nate Laszewski gave the Irish the lead at halftime. 23 points, a new career-high by freshman JJ Starling led Notre Dame to the win.

The Irish will face St. Bonaventure on Friday in the final game of the Gotham Classic. That will be played at UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

