Irish pull away late, stay undefeated against Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted Bowling Green in the final on campus game of the 2022 Gotham Classic on Tuesday night. The Irish took had a two point lead at halftime, and ended the game on a 23-5 run to beat the Falcons, 82-66 and stay undefeated on the season.

A buzzer beater by Nate Laszewski gave the Irish the lead at halftime. 23 points, a new career-high by freshman JJ Starling led Notre Dame to the win.

The Irish will face St. Bonaventure on Friday in the final game of the Gotham Classic. That will be played at UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

