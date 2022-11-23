Indiana State Police increasing patrols during holiday travel

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Millions are traveling for Thanksgiving this holiday season!

AAA predicts that around 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday, and of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car!

To prevent crashes, the Indiana State Police Bremen Post will increase enforcement as part of the “Safe Family Travel” campaign. All week, officers will be out in greater numbers conducting patrols designed to discourage impaired driving and promote seatbelt use.

The patrols will last through New Year’s Day.

On average, approximately one-fourth of Indiana’s traffic fatalities are caused by drunk drivers.

Motorists are encouraged to contact the department or call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.

