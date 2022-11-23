Ice Skating Season Set to Begin Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Howard Park is gearing up for another season of ice skating!

The venue kicks the fun off with the second annual Winter Open starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, with programming throughout the day.

It will be capped off with a ‘DJ Skate Night’ at 7 p.m.

There will be hot cocoa, vendors, and skating around the one-of-a-kind ice ribbon and pond.

