Ice Skating Season Set to Begin Friday

This will be the fourth year of ice skating at Howard Park.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Howard Park is gearing up for another season of ice skating!

The venue kicks the fun off with the second annual Winter Open starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, with programming throughout the day.

It will be capped off with a ‘DJ Skate Night’ at 7 p.m.

There will be hot cocoa, vendors, and skating around the one-of-a-kind ice ribbon and pond.

To learn more about the Winter Open and the 2022 Howard Holiday Market, click here.

